इस राज्य में AIIMS ने शुरू किया 6 साल का M.Ch कोर्स, बना ऐसा करने वाला पहला संस्थान

M.Ch Course Patna: 6 साल का एम. सीएच कोर्स (M.Ch Course) ट्रामा सेंटर और क्रिटिकल केयर डिपार्टमेंट ने शुरू किया है. बताया जा रहा है कि इससे चोट लगने के बाद मृत्यु दर को कम करने में मदद मिलेगी.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

Patna AIIMS Course: बिहार (Bihar) के पटना (Patna) में स्थित अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (AIIMS) के ट्रामा सेंटर और क्रिटिकल केयर डिपार्टमेंट ने 6 साल का एम. सीएच कोर्स (M.Ch Course) शुरू किया है. ऐसे करने वाला पटना एम्स देश का पहला संस्थान बन गया है. पटना एम्स ने ट्रामा में 6 साल का एकीकृत (Integrated) एम सीएच कोर्स शुरू किया है. सिलेबस को एम्स पटना ट्रॉमा सर्जरी टीम की तरफ से संस्थान के एग्जीक्यूटिव डायरेक्टर डॉक्टर जीके पाल के मार्गदर्शन से डेवलप किया गया है. इस सिलेबस में कई अंगों की चोटों, गंभीर फ्रैक्चर, न्यूरोट्रॉमा मामलों और लाइफ सपोर्ट की जरूरत वाले गंभीर मामलों, गहन देखभाल की अवधारणा (Concept Of Intensive Care), लेप्रोस्कोपिक सर्जरी देने के लिए डिजाइन किया गया है.

