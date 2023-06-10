Petrol-Diesel Price: घटने वाली है पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमत? पेट्रोलियम मंत्री हरदीप पुरी ने दिया ये बड़ा अपडेट
Petrol-Diesel Price: घटने वाली है पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमत? पेट्रोलियम मंत्री हरदीप पुरी ने दिया ये बड़ा अपडेट

Petrol Diesel Price: तेल विपणन कंपनियों (ओएमसी) द्वारा पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में कमी किए जाने की खबरों के बीच पेट्रोलियम मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने शनिवार को इस मुद्दे पर अपडेट दिया.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 07:42 PM IST

Petrol-Diesel Price: घटने वाली है पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमत? पेट्रोलियम मंत्री हरदीप पुरी ने दिया ये बड़ा अपडेट

Petrol Diesel Price: तेल विपणन कंपनियों (ओएमसी) द्वारा पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में कमी किए जाने की खबरों के बीच पेट्रोलियम मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने शनिवार को इस मुद्दे पर अपडेट दिया. मंत्री ने कहा कि तेल कंपनियां इस मुद्दे को देखने की स्थिति में होंगी अगर अंतरराष्ट्रीय कच्चे तेल की कीमत स्थिर रहती है और इन फर्मों की अगली तिमाही अच्छी रहती है.

