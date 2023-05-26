New parliament Building: नई संसद का वीडियो शेयर कर PM मोदी ने लोगों से की ये अपील, कहा- अपनी आवाज में...
New parliament Building: नई संसद का वीडियो शेयर कर PM मोदी ने लोगों से की ये अपील, कहा- अपनी आवाज में...

New Parliament Video: शुक्रवार को पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, जिसमें उन्होंने नई संसद की एक वीडियो पोस्ट की. इस वीडियो में नए संसद भवन की बाहरी और अंदरूनी भव्य हिस्से को दिखाया गया है. नई संसद में लोकसभा-राज्यसभा कैसी दिखेगी, यह भी दिखाया गया है.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

New parliament Building: नई संसद का वीडियो शेयर कर PM मोदी ने लोगों से की ये अपील, कहा- अपनी आवाज में...

New Parliament Inauguration: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी रविवार (28 मई) को नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन करेंगे. इस कार्यक्रम में 25 दल शामिल होंगे जबकि कांग्रेस समेत 25 दलों ने इसके बहिष्कार का ऐलान किया है. इस बीच शुक्रवार को पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, जिसमें उन्होंने नई संसद की एक वीडियो पोस्ट की. इस वीडियो में नए संसद भवन की बाहरी और अंदरूनी भव्य हिस्से को दिखाया गया है. नई संसद में लोकसभा-राज्यसभा कैसी दिखेगी, यह भी दिखाया गया है.

