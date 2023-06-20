PM Modi अमेरिकी दौरे के लिए रवाना, यात्रा से पहले ट्वीट कर कही ये खास बातें
PM Modi US Visit: पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र मुख्यालय में योग दिवस समारोह में शामिल होने के अलावा अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन के साथ बातचीत करेंगे और अमेरिकी कांग्रेस के संयुक्त सत्र को संबोधित भी करेंगे.

PM Narendra Modi US Visit: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) अपने चार दिवसीय अमेरिका और इजिप्ट दौरे के लिए रवाना हो गए हैं. इससे पहले पीएम मोदी एक बयान जारी किया है और अपने कार्यक्रमों की जानकारी दी है. उन्होंने ट्वीट कर बताया कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र मुख्यालय में योग दिवस समारोह में शामिल होने के अलावा अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन के साथ बातचीत करेंगे और अमेरिकी कांग्रेस के संयुक्त सत्र को संबोधित भी करेंगे. इसके साथ ही पीएम मोदी ने बताया कि इस दौरे के दौरान बिजनेस लीडर्स के मुलाकात करने और भारतीय समुदाय के साथ बातचीत करने का भी अवसर मिलेगा.

