Damoh School Poster Row: हिंदू छात्राओं को हिजाब पहनने के लिए किया मजबूर? MP के स्कूल के पोस्टर पर मचा बवाल
Hijab Controversy Erupts In Madhya Pradesh: दमोह के स्कूल के इस पोस्टर (Damoh school poster) पर बवाल मचा है. इस पोस्टर से भड़के लोगों का कहना है कि अगर ये पोस्टर स्कूल की तरफ से वाकई में लगवाया गया था तो इसका सीधा मतलब ये हुआ कि स्कूल मैनेजमेंट ने पहले हिंदू लड़कियों को हिजाब पहनाया और फिर जानबूझकर उनकी हिजाब वाली तस्वीरों को पोस्टर में छपवा दिया गया.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:51 AM IST

Posters Of Girl Students Wearing Hijab in Damoh: मध्य प्रदेश (MP) के दमोह में एक ऐसा मामला सामने आया है, जिसके बाद फिल्म 'द केरला स्टोरी' एक बार फिर चर्चा में आ गई है. दरअसल दमोह के एक स्थानीय स्कूल का पोस्टर वायरल हो रहा है. जिसमें एमपी बोर्ड में टॉप करने वाले बच्चों के नाम और उनकी तस्वीरें छापी गई हैं. इस पोस्टर में जिन बच्चियों के नाम टॉपर्स के रूप में छापे गए हैं. उन सभी ने हिजाब पहना है. इस पोस्टर में जिन बच्चियों का नाम लिखा है उनमें ज़्यादातर हिंदू हैं. यानी पोस्टर में जो लड़कियां हिजाब में नज़र आ रही हैं, उनमें से कई हिंदू हैं. ज़ी न्यूज़ इस वायरल पोस्टर की पुष्टि नहीं करता है. लेकिन अगर ये पोस्टर स्कूल की तरफ से वाकई में लगवाया गया था तो इसका सीधा मतलब ये हुआ कि स्कूल प्रबंधन ने पहले हिंदू लड़कियों को हिजाब पहनाया और फिर जानबूझकर उनकी हिजाब वाली तस्वीरों को पोस्टर में छपवा दिया गया.

