न्यूजीलैंड में दो मस्जिदों में गोलीबारी पर बोलीं प्रियंका: 'नफरत हमेशा बुरी होती है'

नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने न्यूजीलैंड की दो मस्जिदों में गोलीबारी की घटना की निंदा करते हुए शनिवार को कहा कि यह घटना पूरी दुनिया के लिए इस बात की चेतावनी होनी होनी चाहिए कि नफरत हमेशा बुरी होती है.

प्रियंका ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'न्यूजीलैंड में भयावह आंतकी कृत्य दुनिया के लिए एक चेतावनी होना चाहिए कि नफरत कभी सही नहीं होती.' उन्होंने कहा, 'पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ मेरी संवेदना है. कामना है कि इस अपराध का प्रतिरोध कर रहे करोड़ों लोगों के स्नेह एवं समर्थन से उन्हें ताकत मिले.'

The horrific terrorist act in New Zealand should be a warning to the whole world: hatred is NEVER benign. My heart goes out to the victims and their families, may love and support from the millions who are repelled by this crime sustain them and give them courage.

इससे पहले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भी न्यूजीलैंड की दो मस्जिदों में गोलीबारी की घटना की निंदा की. राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'न्यूजीलैंड में गोलीबारी की घटना एक निन्दनीय कृत्य है. शत्रुता और घृणा से अतिवाद पनपता है. पीड़ित परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना है. घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं.'

The #NewZealandShooting is a despicable act of terrorism, that must be condemned unequivocally. The world stands in need of compassion & understanding. Not bigotry & hate filled extremism. My condolences to the families of the victims. My prayers go out to those who were injured.

पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता अहमद पटेल ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'न्यूजीलैंड में जो हुआ है वो मानवता के खिलाफ अपराध है. यह इसका द्योतक है कि घृणा से हर स्तर पर निपटा जाना चाहिए.' उन्होंने कहा कि वह पीड़ित परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना प्रकट करते हैं.

What happened in New Zealand is a crime against humanity

It is a dangerous reminder that hatred & bigotry must be fought at every turn

The families of the victims remain in our thoughts & prayers.

— Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) March 15, 2019