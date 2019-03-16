Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
न्यूजीलैंड में दो मस्जिदों में गोलीबारी पर बोलीं प्रियंका: 'नफरत हमेशा बुरी होती है'

प्रियंका ने कहा, 'न्यूजीलैंड में भयावह आंतकी कृत्य दुनिया के लिए एक चेतावनी होना चाहिए कि नफरत कभी सही नहीं होती.'

कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने न्यूजीलैंड की दो मस्जिदों में गोलीबारी की घटना की निंदा करते हुए शनिवार को कहा कि यह घटना पूरी दुनिया के लिए इस बात की चेतावनी होनी होनी चाहिए कि नफरत हमेशा बुरी होती है.

प्रियंका ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'न्यूजीलैंड में भयावह आंतकी कृत्य दुनिया के लिए एक चेतावनी होना चाहिए कि नफरत कभी सही नहीं होती.' उन्होंने कहा, 'पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ मेरी संवेदना है. कामना है कि इस अपराध का प्रतिरोध कर रहे करोड़ों लोगों के स्नेह एवं समर्थन से उन्हें ताकत मिले.' 

इससे पहले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भी न्यूजीलैंड की दो मस्जिदों में गोलीबारी की घटना की निंदा की. राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'न्यूजीलैंड में गोलीबारी की घटना एक निन्दनीय कृत्य है. शत्रुता और घृणा से अतिवाद पनपता है. पीड़ित परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना है. घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं.' 

पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता अहमद पटेल ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'न्यूजीलैंड में जो हुआ है वो मानवता के खिलाफ अपराध है. यह इसका द्योतक है कि घृणा से हर स्तर पर निपटा जाना चाहिए.' उन्होंने कहा कि वह पीड़ित परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना प्रकट करते हैं. 

गौरतलब है कि न्यूजीलैंड के क्राइस्टचर्च की दो मस्जिदों में शुक्रवार को हुई गोलीबारी में कम से कम 49 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 20 से अधिक लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए.

 

