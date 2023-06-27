एकतरफा प्यार का खौफनाक अंजाम, प्रपोजल रिजेक्ट करने पर लड़की का किया बुरा हश्र, देखें वीडियो

पुणे के एक व्यक्ति ने मंगलवार को अपनी महिला मित्र पर हंसिए से हमला कर दिया क्योंकि उसने उसके साथ शादी करने से इनकार कर दिया था. घटना महाराष्ट्र के पुणे के सदाशिव पेठ इलाके की है. पीड़िता और आरोपी दोनों महाराष्ट्र लोक सेवा आयोग (एमपीएससी) परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे थे.

In Pune, a guy attacked a girl over one sided love, tried to kiII her but people present there interfered, caught that guy & saved the girl.

Salute to Punekars for their efforts! pic.twitter.com/RWH03U0ifJ

