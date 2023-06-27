एकतरफा प्यार का खौफनाक अंजाम, प्रपोजल रिजेक्ट करने पर लड़की का किया बुरा हश्र, देखें वीडियो
Pune Viral Video: महाराष्ट्र के पुणे से एक चौंका देने वाली वारदात का वीडियो वायरल हुआ है. एकतरफा प्यार में पागल युवक ने अपनी महिला मित्र पर हंसिए से हमला कर दिया. आरोपी ने तब आपा खो दिया जब लड़की ने उसके प्यार के प्रपोजल को रिजेक्ट कर दिया. इस चौंका देने वाली घटना का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है. मामला सामने आने के बाद पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है.

