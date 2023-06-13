अमेरिका में राहुल की ट्रक यात्रा, ड्राइवर से पूछा कितना कमा लेते हो? कहा- मूसेवाला का 295 गाना लगाओ
topStories1hindi1736170
Hindi Newsदेश

अमेरिका में राहुल की ट्रक यात्रा, ड्राइवर से पूछा कितना कमा लेते हो? कहा- मूसेवाला का 295 गाना लगाओ

इस दौरान राहुल गांधी ने ट्रक ड्राइवर से पूछा कि क्या वो खाना खुद लाते हैं या रेस्ट्रों से खाते हैं. इस पर ट्रक ड्राइवर ने बताया कि वो खुद खाना लेकर आते हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि हम एक से दो दिन बाहर का खाना खा सकते हैं लेकिन उससे ज्यादा नहीं. हमें जब तक घर की रोटी या चावल नहीं मिलता तब तक मन नहीं भरता. 

Written By  Ajit Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

Trending Photos

अमेरिका में राहुल की ट्रक यात्रा, ड्राइवर से पूछा कितना कमा लेते हो? कहा- मूसेवाला का 295 गाना लगाओ

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी इन दिनों अमेरिकी  दौरे पर हैं. उन्होंने इस यात्रा के दौरान डीसी से न्यू-यॉर्क तक एक ट्रक में सफर किया. वो ट्रक में सवार हुए और फिर ट्रक ड्राइवर से लंबी बातचीत की. इसी दौरान उन्होंने ट्रक ड्राइवर से गाने की फरमाइश भी की और कहा कि सिद्धू मूसेवाला का गाना 295 लगा लो.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
lifestyle
हफ्ते में 2 बार कच्चे दूध से करें चेहरे की मसाज, 40 की उम्र में 25 की हो जाएगी स्किन
RBI
Inflation की ग्रोथ में आएगी गिरावट, RBI गवर्नर ने सुना दी खुशखबरी
Anil Ambani
Reliance के इस शेयर ने निवेशकों को कर दिया कंगाल, 255 से 15 रुपये पर आया Stock
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Wedding: सामने आई फंक्शन की पहली वीडियो, ऐसा दिखा चाचा बॉबी का अंदाज
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Forbes
Forbes ने जारी की नई लिस्ट, रिलायंस ने हासिल किया नया मुकाम, 8 स्थान ऊपर पहुंची...
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?