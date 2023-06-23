विपक्ष की मीटिंग से पहले राहुल गांधी का BJP पर तंज, कहा- कर्नाटक में क्या हुआ, सबने देखा
विपक्ष की मीटिंग से पहले राहुल गांधी का BJP पर तंज, कहा- कर्नाटक में क्या हुआ, सबने देखा

Opposition Meeting In Patna: राहुल गांधी ने कहा, 'पूरा देश समझ गया है कि बीजेपी का मतलब सिर्फ दो तीन लोगों को फायदा पहुंचाना, कांग्रेस का मतलब गरीबों के साथ खड़ा होना. गरीबों के लिए काम करना.' 

Rahul Gandhi in Patna: राहुल गांधी ने पटना में कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि देश में दो विचारधाराओं की लड़ाई चल रही है एक तरफ हमार ‘भारत जोड़ो’ का विचार है तो दूसरी तरफ भाजपा की भारत तोड़ो विचारधारा है. उन्होंने कहा कि बीजेपी हिंदुस्तान न को तोड़ने, नफरत और हिंसा फैलाने का काम कर रही है.

