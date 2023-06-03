Train Tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई राज्य समारोह
topStories1hindi1722306
Hindi Newsदेश

Train Tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई राज्य समारोह

Odisha Railway Accident: कोंकण रेलवे के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि ओडिशा में हुए दर्दनाक हादसे को देखते हुए गोवा-मुंबई वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस को हरी झंडी दिखाने का समारोह रद्द कर दिया गया है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

Trending Photos

Train Tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई राज्य समारोह

Odisha Train Accident News: ओडिशा सरकार ने बालासोर में भीषण ट्रेन हादसे के मद्देनजर शनिवार को एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की. बता दें शुक्रवार शाम को बालासोर में कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस और बेंगलुरु-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के बेपटरी होने और एक मालगाड़ी के टकराने से हुए हादसे में कम से कम 233 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 900 यात्री घायल हो गए. घटना स्थल पर बचाव कार्य जारी है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
kuber dev
कुबेर देव को बेहद प्रिय हैं ये 3 राशियां, इनके घर में कभी नहीं होती पैसों की कमी
lifestyle
बाजार से केमिकल फ्री लीची खरीदने के लिए फॉलो करें सिंपल टिप्स