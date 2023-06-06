कांग्रेस से जुदा होंगे पायलट के रास्ते? चुनाव से पहले राजस्थान में आया सियासी बवंडर
Rajasthan Political Crisis: राजस्थान में चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस के लिए कुछ भी अच्छा नहीं हो रहा है. डिप्टी सीएम सचिन पायलट और सीएम अशोक गहलोत के बीच दूरियां बढ़ती जा रही हैं. सचिन पायल अपनी मांगों पर अड़े हुए हैं.

Jun 06, 2023

Rajasthan Political Crisis: राजस्थान में चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस के लिए कुछ भी अच्छा नहीं हो रहा है. डिप्टी सीएम सचिन पायलट और सीएम अशोक गहलोत के बीच दूरियां बढ़ती जा रही हैं. सचिन पायल अपनी मांगों पर अड़े हुए हैं. इस बीच सूत्रों के हवाले खबर आ रही है कि सचिन पायलट को आलाकमान के फैसले का इंतजार. जिसके बाद वे अपने अगले कदम का खुलासा करेंगे.

