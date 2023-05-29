Congress: सीएम गहलोत-सचिन पायलट के बीच होगा सीजफायर! अल्टीमेटम के बाद 'दोस्ती' कराने के लिए एक्टिव हुई कांग्रेस
topStories1hindi1715498
Hindi NewsZee Rajasthanदेश

Congress: सीएम गहलोत-सचिन पायलट के बीच होगा सीजफायर! अल्टीमेटम के बाद 'दोस्ती' कराने के लिए एक्टिव हुई कांग्रेस

कांग्रेस आलाकमान राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत और पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री सचिन पायलट के बीच मतभेद दूर कराने की कोशिश में जुट गया है.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:30 AM IST

Trending Photos

Congress: सीएम गहलोत-सचिन पायलट के बीच होगा सीजफायर! अल्टीमेटम के बाद 'दोस्ती' कराने के लिए एक्टिव हुई कांग्रेस

Rajasthan Politics: कांग्रेस आलाकमान राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत और पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री सचिन पायलट के बीच मतभेद दूर कराने की कोशिश में जुट गया है. कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे सोमवार और मंगलवार को नई दिल्ली में राजस्थान के नेताओं के साथ लगातार बैठक करेंगे .बता दें कि ये बैठक सचिन पायलट के उस अल्टीमेटम के बाद हो रही है जिसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि अगर राज्य सरकार से की गई उनकी तीन मांगों को इस महीने के अंत तक पूरा नहीं किया गया तो वह राज्यव्यापी आंदोलन शुरू करेंगे.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sara Ali Khan
Sara ali khan and shubhman gill ने एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो, सीक्रेटली हुआ ब्रेकअप!
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
Smartphone
यहां लिखी होती है फोन की एक्सपायरी डेट! आप भी जान सकते हैं कब तक चलेगा