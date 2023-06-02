Sachin Pilot: 'एकला चलो रे', सचिन पायलट ने नए ट्वीट से कांग्रेस आलाकमान को दिया मैसेज
Sachin Pilot: 'एकला चलो रे', सचिन पायलट ने नए ट्वीट से कांग्रेस आलाकमान को दिया मैसेज

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Sachin Pilot: 'एकला चलो रे', सचिन पायलट ने नए ट्वीट से कांग्रेस आलाकमान को दिया मैसेज

Rajasthan Politics: राजस्थान में विधानसभा चुनाव नजदीक आने के साथ ही कांग्रेस आलाकमान ने हाल ही में मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत और उनके पूर्व डिप्टी सचिन पायलट के बीच दो महीने से लगातार चल रहे विवाद को सुलझा लिया है. पार्टी नेतृत्व अब यह दिखाने की कोशिश कर रहा है कि राजस्थान कांग्रेस में सब कुछ ठीक है और इस बीच सचिन पायलट के एक ट्वीट ने राजनीतिक गलियारों में कयासों को तेज कर दिया है.

