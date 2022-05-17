Rajasthan Constable Exam Paper Leak Case: 3 वर्षों में राजस्थान में 11 भर्ती परीक्षाओं के पेपर लीक, वासुदेव देवनानी ने खड़े किए कुछ गंभीर सवाल
RAJASTHAN CONSTABLE EXAM PAPER LEAK CASE

Rajasthan Constable Exam Paper Leak Case: 3 वर्षों में राजस्थान में 11 भर्ती परीक्षाओं के पेपर लीक, वासुदेव देवनानी ने खड़े किए कुछ गंभीर सवाल

Rajasthan Constable Exam Paper Leak Case:  प्रदेश में सक्रिय नकल माफियाओं की कारगुजारी के चलते कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के प्रश्न पत्र के लीक होने और दूसरी पारी की परीक्षा को निरस्त किए जाने के बाद अब भाजपा विधायक और पूर्व मंत्री वासुदेव देवनानी ने प्रदेश की कांग्रेस सरकार पर हमला बोला है.

Rajasthan Constable Exam Paper Leak Case: 3 वर्षों में राजस्थान में 11 भर्ती परीक्षाओं के पेपर लीक, वासुदेव देवनानी ने खड़े किए कुछ गंभीर सवाल
