sister video

स्कूल जा रही थी बड़ी बहन! तभी रोने लगी छोटी बहन, वीडियो देख हर कोई हुआ भावुक
viral video: एक बेहद भावुक पुराना वीडियो सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर धूम मचा रहा है. इस दिल छू लेने वाले वायरल फुटेज में एक छोटी अपनी बड़ी बहन को स्कूल छोड़ने आई है. जैसे ही बड़ी बहन स्कूल के गेट में प्रवेश करने की तैयारी करती है, छोटी बहन भावुक हो जाती है. प्यार का ये मर्मस्पर्शी दिल छू लेने वाले वीडियो ने सोशल मीडिया पर कई अनगिनत दर्शकों का दिल जीत लिया है...
Oct 1,2023, 17:44 PM IST
बहन को स्कूल जाता देख रोने लगती है छोटी बहन, वीडियो ने सभी को किया इमोशनल
सोशल मीडिया पर एक बहुत ही इमोशनल वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है.वायरल वीडियो में आप देख सकते हैं कि छोटी बहन अपनी बड़ी बहन को स्कूल छोड़ने आई है. बहन को स्कूल जाता देख छोटी बहन रोने लगती है जिसके बाद बड़ी बहन उसे बड़े प्यार से गले लगाती है. दोनों बहनों का यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर लोग काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं. आप भी देखिए वायरल वीडियो..
Jan 12,2023, 10:55 AM IST
Brother Sister
भाई बहन का इससे प्यार वीडियो आपने नहीं देखा होगा, तेजी से हो रहा है वायरल
एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक भाई बहन का प्यार तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है.
Jan 4,2023, 11:15 AM IST
Elder sister
बड़ी बहन के ऊपर इससे शानदार वीडियो नहीं देखा होगा आपने, हो रहा है वायरल
एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें बड़ी बहन का प्यार दिखाया गया है. इसे लोग खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं.
Dec 18,2022, 8:35 AM IST

