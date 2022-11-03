Hindi NewsRahul Gandhi Plays With Child

'भारत जोड़ो यात्रा' के दौरन राहुल गांधी ने बच्चे को दी जूडो कराटे की क्लास
'भारत जोड़ो यात्रा' के दौरन राहुल गांधी ने बच्चे को जूडो कराटे की क्लास दी. जिसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा। भारत जोड़ो यात्रा के दौरान राहुल गाँधी अलग अलग अंदाज़ में नजर आ रहे हैं. राहुल गाँधी किए दिनों से अपने समर्थकों के साथ भारत जोड़ो यात्रा पर निकले हैं. देखें वीडियो
Nov 3,2022, 21:11 PM IST

