भीलवाड़ा भट्टी हत्याकांड - बेटी के अधजले हिस्सों को देखकर पिता के सब्र का बांध टूटा, चिता में लगाई छलांग
trendingNow,recommendedStories1/india/rajasthan/rajasthan1814521
Zee RajasthanBhilwara

भीलवाड़ा भट्टी हत्याकांड - बेटी के अधजले हिस्सों को देखकर पिता के सब्र का बांध टूटा, चिता में लगाई छलांग

Written By  Dilshad Khan|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 08:32 PM IST

Trending Photos

भीलवाड़ा भट्टी हत्याकांड - बेटी के अधजले हिस्सों को देखकर पिता के सब्र का बांध टूटा, चिता में लगाई छलांग



TAGS

Bhilwara Bhatti Massacrebhilwara newscrime newsRajasthan Crime NewsRajasthan

Trending news

Jaipur News
सत्ता में भागीदारी के लिए BSP का 'टारगेट 60', राजस्थान में निकालेगी अधिकार यात्रा
Jaipur News
जयपुर की दुल्हन से शादी करके पछता रहा दूल्हा, हनीमून से लौटा और इस वजह से लिया तलाक
Astrology
50 साल के बाद मंगल, शुक्र और बुध साथ, इन राशियों की तरक्की करेगी आश्चर्यचकित
31 july 2023 rashifal
31 July 2023 Rashifal : आज मेष,कुंभ,तुला की बढ़ेगी आमदनी, धनु और मिथुन गुस्से से बचे
World News
बिल्ली को जान से मारने की धमकी देकर करता रहा चचेरी बहन से बलात्कार, ऐसे खुली पोल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Astrology
शनि तीन राशियों के भविष्य की बना रहे हैं रणनीति, करियर और व्यक्तित्व में आएगा निखार
Astrology
आज सुबह बन गया गजकेसरी योग, इन 3 राशियों की बल्ले बल्ले
Rajasthan Election
Jaipur: मीरा और पद्मिनी के बलिदान वाली धरती पर महिलाओं से रेप बर्दाश्त नहीं- राठौड़
Astrology
बस एक दिन का इंतजार और इन 3 राशियों पर शुक्र अस्त होकर करेंगे धनवर्षा
Astrology
अगस्त में 5 राशियों को बैक टू बैक मिलेगी गुड न्यूज, सुनते-सुनते थक जाएंगे