Chittorgarh News: सवारियों के लिए सिरदर्द बना रोडवेज बस का सफर, सर्द रात में बस स्टैंड पर बिताने पड़े कई घंटे
Chittorgarh News: सवारियों के लिए सिरदर्द बना रोडवेज बस का सफर, सर्द रात में बस स्टैंड पर बिताने पड़े कई घंटे

राजस्थान के चित्तौड़गढ़ में रोडवेज प्रबंधन की लापरवाही की वजह से बस में सफर करने वाली सवारियों को सर्द रात में बस स्टैंड पर लाकर भगवान भरोसे छोड़ दिया गया, जिससे सवारियों को काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ी. 

Written By  Zee Rajasthan Web Team|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
  • Chittorgarh News: लंबी दूरी के सफर में अक्सर निजी बसों की तुलना में सरकारी बसों का सफर ज्यादा सुरक्षित माना जाता है, लेकिन चित्तौड़गढ़ रोडवेज बस का हाल कुछ और ही बंया कर रहा है. चित्तौड़गढ़ डीपो की रोडवेज बस में उदयपुर से चित्तौड़गढ़, बेगूं और रावतभाटा की सवारिया सवार हुई, जिन्हें सर्द रात के बीच कई घंटे बस स्टैंड पर बिताने पड़े.
  • कई घंटे उदयपुर बस स्टैंड पर खड़ी बस
    सवारियों ने बताया कि चित्तौड़गढ़ डीपो की एक रोडवेज़ बस रात 8 बजे उदयपुर से चित्तौड़गढ़ वाया बेगूं, रावतभाटा होकर कोटा पहुंचनी थी. उदयपुर में बस के ड्राइवर की तबीयत खराब होने के कारण बस करीब पौने दो घंटे उदयपुर बस स्टैंड पर खड़ी रही. इस दौरान सवारियों को सर्द रात में बस स्टैंड पर परेशान होना पड़ा, जिसके बाद रोडवेज प्रबंधन की ओर से दिनभर से नाथद्वारा बस का संचालन करने वाले ड्राइवर को इस बस का संचालन करने भेजा गया.
  • चित्तौड़गढ़ बस स्टैंड पर जमकर हंगामा
    जानकारी के अनुसार, बस में चित्तौड़गढ़, बेगूं, रावतभाटा व कोटा की सवारियां सवार थी. बस ड्राइवर ने रात 12.00 बजे सवारियों को चित्तौड़गढ़ पहुंचाया, जिसके बाद दिनभर से ड्यूटी की वजह से थके होने के कारण आगे का सफर करने से इनकार कर दिया. वहीं, रोडवेज प्रबंधन की ओर से भी दूसरा ड्राइवर उपलब्ध करवाने की बजाय अपने हाथ खड़े कर दिए, जिसके कारण बस में सवार सवारियों ने चित्तौड़गढ़ बस स्टैंड पर जमकर हंगामा किया. 
  • सर्द रात में सवारियों को बस स्टैंड पर बिताने पड़े कई घंटे
    सवारियों का कहना था कि अगर ड्राइवर की व्यवस्था नहीं थी, तो बस को उदयपुर से आगे रवाना ही नहीं करना था. सवारियों को सर्द रात में बीच मझधार में लाकर छोड़ दिया गया, जिससे वो अब कहीं भी आने जाने के नहीं रहे. इस दौरान सवारियों ने रोडवेज मुख्य प्रबंधक को काफी कॉल किए, लेकिन उनका फोन निरुत्तर रहा, जिससे सवारियों का गुस्से का पारा और भी ज्यादा बढ़ गया. बस स्टैंड पर काफी गहमागहमी के पश्चात एक घंटे बाद रात 1 बजे उसी ड्राइवर को आगे के सफर के लिए भेजा गया, जिसके बाद बुरी तरह से थके ड्राइवर ने रात करीब 3.40 बजे सवारियों को रावतभाटा पहुंचाया. इसके बाद ड्राइवर की भी हिम्मत टूट गई और उसने आगे के सफर के लिए हाथ खड़े कर दिए. इसके बाद कोटा रुट की सवारियों ने सर्द रात के बीच रावतभाटा में ही सड़क किनारे कई घंटे बिताने के बाद अल सुबह दूसरी बस से आगे का सफर तय किया.
Chittorgarh News: सवारियों के लिए सिरदर्द बना रोडवेज बस का सफर, सर्द रात में बस स्टैंड पर बिताने पड़े कई घंटे

Rajasthan News: राजस्थान के चित्तौड़गढ़ में रोडवेज प्रबंधन की लापरवाही की वजह से बस में सफर करने वाली सवारियों को सर्द रात में बस स्टैंड पर लाकर भगवान भरोसे छोड़ दिया गया, जिससे सवारियों को काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ी. 

