Coronavirus

राहुल गांधी का CM अशोक गहलोत ने किया समर्थन, कही ये बड़ी बात

राष्ट्र यह जानने के लिए इंतजार कर रहा है कि सरकार की आगे की कार्रवाई लॉकडाउन 4.0 के रूप में समाप्त हो जाएगी?

राहुल गांधी ने आरोप लगाया है कि देश में लॉकडाउन की रणनीति पूरी तरह से फेल हुई है.

जयपुर: देश में कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) का कहर लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है. ऐसे में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) ने एक बार फिर मोदी सरकार पर निशाना साधा है. राहुल गांधी ने आरोप लगाया है कि देश में लॉकडाउन की रणनीति पूरी तरह से फेल हुई है.

वहीं, राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने राहुल गांधी की बातों का समर्थन करते हुए ट्वीट किया है कि क्या जरूरत है, जो राहुल गांधी ने देश के हालातों को उजागर किया. गरीब, प्रवासी श्रमिकों, किसानों के विश्वास को बहाल करने के लिए क्योंकि वे हमारी अर्थव्यवस्था की रीढ़ हैं.

आगे उन्होंने कहा कि यह जानना महत्वपूर्ण है कि सरकार लोगों को क्या राहत देती है. जैसा कि राहुल जी ने सुझाव दिया था, लॉकडाउन शेड से सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित देश की आबादी के लिए नकद हस्तांतरण पहला कदम है और सबसे जरूरी है. गरीब, प्रवासी श्रमिक, छोटे व्यापारी, किसान इंतजार कर रहे हैं.

राहुल गांधी जी की नियमित बातचीत और उनकी ब्रीफिंग महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि वे न केवल मूल्यवान सुझाव दे रहे हैं बल्कि मुद्दों पर भी प्रकाश डाल रहे हैं. राष्ट्र यह जानने के लिए इंतजार कर रहा है कि सरकार की आगे की कार्रवाई लॉकडाउन 4.0 के रूप में समाप्त हो जाएगी?

 

