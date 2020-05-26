राहुल गांधी का CM अशोक गहलोत ने किया समर्थन, कही ये बड़ी बात

जयपुर: देश में कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) का कहर लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है. ऐसे में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) ने एक बार फिर मोदी सरकार पर निशाना साधा है. राहुल गांधी ने आरोप लगाया है कि देश में लॉकडाउन की रणनीति पूरी तरह से फेल हुई है.

वहीं, राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने राहुल गांधी की बातों का समर्थन करते हुए ट्वीट किया है कि क्या जरूरत है, जो राहुल गांधी ने देश के हालातों को उजागर किया. गरीब, प्रवासी श्रमिकों, किसानों के विश्वास को बहाल करने के लिए क्योंकि वे हमारी अर्थव्यवस्था की रीढ़ हैं.

What’s needed is, which #RahulGandhi ji highlighted, to restore the confidence of the poor, migrant workers, farmers as they are the backbone of our economy. #RahulGandhiVoiceOfIndia — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 26, 2020

आगे उन्होंने कहा कि यह जानना महत्वपूर्ण है कि सरकार लोगों को क्या राहत देती है. जैसा कि राहुल जी ने सुझाव दिया था, लॉकडाउन शेड से सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित देश की आबादी के लिए नकद हस्तांतरण पहला कदम है और सबसे जरूरी है. गरीब, प्रवासी श्रमिक, छोटे व्यापारी, किसान इंतजार कर रहे हैं.

It’s important to know what relief Govt plans to give to people. As Rahul ji suggested, cash transfer to nation’s population worst affected by lockdown shd be the first step & most urgent one. Poor, migrant workers, small businessmen, farmers are waiting.#RahulGandhiVoiceOfIndia — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 26, 2020

राहुल गांधी जी की नियमित बातचीत और उनकी ब्रीफिंग महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि वे न केवल मूल्यवान सुझाव दे रहे हैं बल्कि मुद्दों पर भी प्रकाश डाल रहे हैं. राष्ट्र यह जानने के लिए इंतजार कर रहा है कि सरकार की आगे की कार्रवाई लॉकडाउन 4.0 के रूप में समाप्त हो जाएगी?