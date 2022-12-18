Meaning of Lizard in Dream

Hindi NewsMeaning of Lizard in Dream

Dream Sign : छिपकली का बार-बार सपने में आना जानिए शुभ है या अशुभ
Dream Sign : हमें अक्सर रात को सोते वक्त कई तरह के सपने आते हैं , इन सपनों का कई मतलब होता है , छिपकली (Lizard) को सपने (Dream) में देखना कई तरह के संकेत देता है. स्‍वप्‍न शास्‍त्र में छिपकली का दिखना कई तरह के संकेत देने वाला बताया गया है (Disclaimer: यहां दी गई जानकारी सामान्य मान्यताओं और जानकारियों पर आधारित है. ZEE NEWS इसकी पुष्टि नहीं करता है.)
Dec 18,2022, 12:16 PM IST

