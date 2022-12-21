Hindi Newsreet main exam 2023 news

reet main exam 2023 news

REET Main 2023
REET Main 2023: 48000 शिक्षक भर्ती के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू, इस दिन होगी परीक्षा
REET Main 2023: राजस्थान शिक्षक पात्रता प्रीलिम्स परीक्षा में पास हुए अभ्यर्थी मेंस परीक्षा के लिए 19 जनवरी तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं. 
Dec 21,2022, 14:11 PM IST

