MP News: BJP के पूर्व MLA दोषी साबित, कोर्ट ने इस गंभीर मामले में सुनाई सजा
Narendra Singh Kushwaha:वर्ष 2012 से संबंधित पुलिस की कार्रवाई में बाधा डालने के मामले में ग्वालियर की एक कोर्ट ने भिंड से भाजपा के पूर्व विधायक नरेंद्र सिंह कुशवाह व उनके समर्थकों को सजा सुनाई है.
Feb 25,2023, 18:11 PM IST

bhilwara news
राजस्थान के जानकी लाल को मिलेगा पद्म श्री पुरस्कार, खास है 'बहरूपिया बाबा' की कहानी
bhilwara news
राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस कार्यक्रम आयोजित, उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वालों का किया गया सम्मान
bhilwara news
Republic Day 2024
1965 और 1971 की लड़ाई लड़ चुके सूबेदार तेजाराम, 101 की उम्र में भी देशभक्ति का जोश..
churu news
राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे जिला कलेक्टर सत्यानी, कहा-यह लोकतंत्र...
Republic Day 2024. Rajasthan News
Republic Day 2024 Live: देश में 75वें गणतंत्र दिवस की धूम, कर्तव्य पथ पर भारत का शौर्य देखेंगे मुख्य अतिथि इमैनुएल मैक्रों
Rashifal
Aaj 26 Jan 2024 Ka Rashifal: शुक्रवार 26 जनवरी को कैसा रहेगा आपकी राशि का हाल
Padma awards
राजस्थान के बहरूपिया बाबा समेत110 को मिला पद्म श्री, देखें पूरी लिस्ट
Rajasthan
डिप्टी सीएम बैरवा ने पूर्व सरकार पर साधा निशाना, बोले मोबाइल बांटना स्कीम नहीं...
National Voters Day
मतदाता दिवस पर बोले राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र, कहा- लोकतंत्र में भागीदारी करें सुनिश्चित