Election in Ghazibad

BJP के नेता लगा रहे एक दूसरे पर आरोप, निकाय चुनाव से पहले हड़कंप!
Civic Elections in Ghaziabad: निकाय चुनाव से पहले गाजियाबाद की राजनीति गरमा गई है. गाजियाबाद में बीजेपी धडो में बटती हुई नजर आ रही है. बीजेपी के नेताओं के बीच आरोप-प्रत्यारोप का दौर शुरू हो चुका है. बीजेपी के नेता एक दूसरे पर आरोप लगाते हुए कई गुटों में बटते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. मामले की शुरुआत यूनानी अस्पताल के उद्घाटन से हुई, जब प्रधानमंत्री यूनानी अस्पताल का उद्घाटन कर रहे थे तब गाजियाबाद में बीजेपी के राज्यसभा सांसद अनिल अग्रवाल कार्यक्रम में सीट ना मिलने के कारण कार्यक्रम छोड़कर वहां से रवाना हो गए. बाद में इस संबंध में सभी तरफ से सफाई पेश की गई पर गुटबाजी साफ तौर पर देखी जाने लगी.
Dec 20,2022, 12:49 PM IST

