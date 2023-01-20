Hindi NewsProfessor Zafar Mirza

पाकिस्तान से टूटकर बना मुल्क बांग्लादेश, इस मामले में पाक को छोड़ चुका है काफी पीछे
बांग्लादेश ने सार्वभौमिक स्वास्थ्य कवरेज इंडेक्स में पाकिस्तान को काफी पीछे छोड़ दिया है. पाकिस्तान में प्रति 1,000 नवजात बच्चों में 40 शिशुओं की मौत उसके पैदा होने के 28 दिनों के अंदर हो जाती है.  
Jan 20,2023, 17:54 PM IST

