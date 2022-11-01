Hindi Newsगज भर पानी ले चाली

गज भर पानी ले चाली

alt
Dance Video
सपना चौधरी के गाने 'गज भर पानी ले चाली' पर इस छोटी बच्ची ने किया क्यूट डांस, करने लगेंगे इससे प्यार
Haryanvi Dance Video: सोशल मीडिया के जमाने में लोगों के पास अपना हुनर साबित करने के लिये कई मौके हैं. बस देरी आपको अपना टैलेंट दिखाने की है. इन दिनों डांस के वीडियो खूब पसंद किए जाते है. ऐसा ही एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक छोटी सी बच्ची हरियाणवी गाने, करेंगे मौज जमाने पर डांस कर रही है. इस बच्ची की मस्ती देखते ही बन रही है. आप भी देखें ये वीडियो...
Nov 1,2022, 16:00 PM IST

Trending news

Astrology
आज सुबह 4 बजे बुध ने बदला घर, इन 4 राशियों का मंगलवार हुआ लकी
Oppenheimer
ओपेनहाइमर : इंटीमेट सीन में भगवत गीता को पढ़ा गया, फिर आहत हुई हिंदुओं की आस्था
Airtel offer
एयरटेल ले आया 35 दिनों की वैलिडिटी वाला ये धांसू प्लान, मिलेगी फ्री कॉलिंग और डेटा
World News
Syria : मुहर्रम से पहले सीरिया में हुआ बड़ा बम ब्लास्ट, छह की मौत, 20 से ज्यादा घायल
Paper Leak
अब राजस्थान में पेपर लीक के आरोपी को होगी उम्रकैद की सजा और 10 करोड़ का जुर्माना
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Deer video
तेज बारिश से बचने के लिए हिरणों ने ली इंसानों के बीच शरण, प्यारा वीडियो हुआ वायरल
yuvraj singh
युवराज सिंह ने बेटे को दिखाई अपनी "6 छक्कों" वाली पारी, चीयर करने का वीडियो वायरल
sukhjinder randhawa
रंधावा बोले- राजेंद्र गुढ़ा और BJP में कहीं कोई साठगांठ तो नहीं, जांच करेंगे
Pratapgargh news
राजस्थान में गजब की चोरी, सोना-चांदी नहीं, 1 लाख का लहसुन लेकर गायब हुए चोर
JioBook
इस दिन लॉन्च होगा रिलायंस का JioBook लैपटॉप, एंड्रॉइड फोन जितनी होगी कीमत