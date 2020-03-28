Corona warriors के लिए Government का नया आदेश | Bhilwara के बाद Ajmer में Corona positive case

Rajasthan में Corona positive case की संख्या 52 हो गई है। आज Rajasthan में दो नये मामले Ajmer और Bhilwara में सामने आए हैं। Ajmer में Punjab से आया एक युवक Corona positive मिला है... ये युवक Punjab में Salesman का काम करता है... वहीं Bhilwara में Bangar Hospital में कार्यरत टाइपिस्ट युवती corona positive मिली है। Jaipur में Corona infection को देखते हुए SMS Medical College ने अहम फैसला लिया है। Corona warriors अब घर नहीं जाएंगे। Physicians, resident doctors and nursing staff अब आगामी आदेश तक अस्पताल में ही रहेंगे...