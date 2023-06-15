Weather Update: तपती और उमस भरी गर्मी से मिलेगी राहत! IMD का ये अलर्ट दिल्लीवालों को कर देगा एकदम खुश!
Weather Update: तपती और उमस भरी गर्मी से मिलेगी राहत! IMD का ये अलर्ट दिल्लीवालों को कर देगा एकदम खुश!

Delhi weather: निजी मौसम पूर्वानुमान एजेंसी ने इस हफ्ते की शुरुआत में कहा था कि अरब सागर में जोर पकड़ रहे चक्रवात बिपारजॉय के प्रभाव के कारण दिल्ली में हल्की बारिश हो सकती है.

Weather Update: तपती और उमस भरी गर्मी से मिलेगी राहत! IMD का ये अलर्ट दिल्लीवालों को कर देगा एकदम खुश!

Delhi NCR Weather Alert: दिल्लीवालों को तपती और उमस भरी गर्मी से राहत मिलने वाली है. मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक, राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में गुरुवार को तेज हवाएं चलने के साथ ही हल्की बारिश होने का अनुमान है.  इससे पहले, निजी मौसम पूर्वानुमान एजेंसी ने इस हफ्ते की शुरुआत में कहा था कि अरब सागर में जोर पकड़ रहे चक्रवात बिपारजॉय के प्रभाव के कारण दिल्ली में हल्की बारिश हो सकती है.

