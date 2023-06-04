क्या विपक्ष में फिर पड़ गई दरार? टल गई बिहार में होने वाली विपक्षी दलों की बैठक
क्या विपक्ष में फिर पड़ गई दरार? टल गई बिहार में होने वाली विपक्षी दलों की बैठक

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

Opposition Meeting: बिहार में 12 जून को होने वाली विपक्षी दलों की बैठक रविवार को स्थगित कर दी गई. बैठक कब होगी इस बारे में अभी तक कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली है. बैठक की अगली तारीख की घोषणा के बारे में अभी तक किसी नेता ने कुछ भी नहीं कहा है. बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की अध्यक्षता में होने वाली बैठक में देरी के कारण का तुरंत खुलासा नहीं किया गया. स्थगन का कारण कांग्रेस का शामिल होने से इनकार हो सकता है.

