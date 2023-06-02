Mohan Bhagwat: कौन सी ताकतें भारत के गौरव को कम कर रही हैं, RSS प्रमुख ने इशारों-इशारों में बताया!
RSS News: संघ प्रमुख भागवत ने RSS के तृतीय वर्ष के अधिकारी प्रशिक्षण पाठ्यक्रम (OTC) के समापन समारोह में किसी दल या व्यक्ति का नाम लिए बगैर कहा कि वे आपस में लड़ने में इतने व्यस्त हैं कि वास्तव में देश की एकता और अखंडता को नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं.

Jun 02, 2023

Mohan Bhagwat statement: राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (RSS) के प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने गुरुवार को कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी का नाम लिए बिना उनका स्पष्ट संदर्भ देते हुए पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष की आलोचना की है. भागवत ने कहा, 'इस तरह की असभ्य टिप्पणियों को आम लोग करीब से देख रहे हैं.' गौरतलब है कि राहुल गांधी अभी अमेरिका में हैं, जहां कैलिफोर्निया में अपने एक भाषण के दौरान उन्होंने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व वाली केंद्र सरकार की जमकर आलोचना की थी.

