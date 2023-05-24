अब दिल्ली की लड़ाई लड़ेंगे उद्धव ठाकरे, अरविंद केजरीवाल से किया ये बड़ा वादा
अब दिल्ली की लड़ाई लड़ेंगे उद्धव ठाकरे, अरविंद केजरीवाल से किया ये बड़ा वादा

Kejriwal meets Uddhav: उद्धव ठाकरे से मुलाकात के बाद अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने दिल्ली के नौकरशाहों पर नियंत्रण रखने वाले सरकार के विशेष आदेश को रोकने के लिए आम आदमी पार्टी के समर्तन का वादा किया है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

Kejriwal meets Uddhav: दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल केंद्र के खिलाफ लगातार विपक्षी दलों के नेताओं से मुलाकात कर रहे हैं और उनसे समर्थन की अपील कर रहे हैं. इस क्रम में उन्होंने मंगलवार को कोलकाता में पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी से मुलाकात की थी. सीएम ममता केंद्र अध्यादेश के खिलाफे अरविंद केजरीवाल को समर्थन देने के लिए तैयार हैं. ममता से मुलाकात के बाद बुधवार को केजरीवाल ने शिवसेना (UBT) के प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे से मुलाकात की.

