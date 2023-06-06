Junk Food पर अब नहीं चलेगी दुकानवालों की मनमानी, सरकार लाने वाली है ये गाइडलाइन
Market में मिलने वाले Ready to Eat Food जैसे Sandwich, Burger, Cream Roll पर कभी भी यह नहीं लिखा होता है कि इसे कब बनाया गया और कब खराब होगा.

 

Ready to eat food: भारत में Ready to Eat Food का चलन ऐसा है कि चाहें बच्चे हो, युवा हों, बड़े हों या फिर बुजुर्ग सभी की पहली पसंद बाहर बाजार में मिलने वाला Ready to Eat Food बन चुका है लेकिन इसमें सबसे बड़ी समस्या यह है कि बाजार में मिलने वाले Ready to Eat Food जैसे Sandwich, Burger, Cream Roll पर कभी भी यह नहीं लिखा होता है कि इसे कब बनाया गया और कब खराब होगा.

