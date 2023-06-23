पटना में विपक्षी दलों की बैठक पर Smriti Irani ने साधा निशाना, कही ऐसी बात जो कांग्रेस को जाएगी ‘चुभ’
पटना में विपक्षी दलों की बैठक पर Smriti Irani ने साधा निशाना, कही ऐसी बात जो कांग्रेस को जाएगी ‘चुभ’

Smriti Irani News: राहुल गांधी के मोहब्बत की दुकान वाले बयान की आलोचना करते हुए स्मृति ईरानी ने सवाल पूछा कि क्या 84 के दंगों के माध्यम से गांधी खानदान ने मोहब्बत का इजहार किया था? 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 02:21 PM IST

पटना में विपक्षी दलों की बैठक पर Smriti Irani ने साधा निशाना, कही ऐसी बात जो कांग्रेस को जाएगी ‘चुभ’

Patna Opposition Parties Meeting: केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने पटना में विपक्षी दलों की बैठक को हास्यास्पद बताते हुए कहा कि आज कांग्रेस की छत्रछाया में कुछ ऐसे नेता एकत्र होंगे जिन्होंने आपातकाल के समय में लोकतंत्र की हत्या का नजारा स्वयं देखा था. बीजेपी मुख्यालय में पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए स्मृति ईरानी ने कांग्रेस की हालत पर कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस ने सार्वजनिक तौर पर यह घोषित कर दिया है कि कांग्रेस अकेले नरेंद्र मोदी को हराने में नाकाम है और उन्हें सहारे की जरूरत है. उन्होंने अन्य विपक्षी दलों पर भी कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा कि आज वे नेता एकत्र हो रहे हैं जो स्वयं मोदी के सामने विफल हैं.

