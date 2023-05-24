New Parliament Building: ना प्रधानमंत्री, ना राष्ट्रपति; असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने नई संसद के उद्घाटन के लिए सामने रखा ये नया नाम
New Parliament Building: ना प्रधानमंत्री, ना राष्ट्रपति; असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने नई संसद के उद्घाटन के लिए सामने रखा ये नया नाम

New Parliament Building Inauguration: एआईएमआईएम चीफ असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (Asaduddin Owaisi) ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) को संसद का उद्घाटन नहीं करना चाहिए. यह नियमों का सीधा उल्लंघन है.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 03:27 PM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi on New Parliament Building: कांग्रेस समेत 19 विपक्षी दलों ने नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन समारोह के बहिष्कार की घोषणा की है. अब इसमें एआईएमआईएम चीफ असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (Asaduddin Owaisi) का भी नाम जुड़ गया है, जिन्होंने पीएम द्वारा नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन पर सवाल उठाया है. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन के लिए अन्य विपक्षी दलों से अलग बयान दिया है और उद्घाटन ओम बिड़ला (Om Birla) से कराने की मांग की है. उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) को संसद का उद्घाटन नहीं करना चाहिए. यह नियमों का सीधा उल्लंघन है.

