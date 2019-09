बॉलीवुड स्टार विद्युत जामवाल सेना के लेकर हुए इमोशनल, कहा कुछ ऐसा...

While waiting for a friend ,this CISF soldier approached me and praised me for my martial arts skills and movies. We meet these brave men and woman who serve the armed forces mostly at airports,power plants ,oil fields etc..They work diligently and unhurriedly to ensure our safety and sometimes are met with either indifference or irritability as we go about our lives. They deserve our patience, courtesy and respect for tirelessly working to keep us secure. Respect and deep gratitude to him and all the forces for their commitment to the country and citizens . I couldn’t let him leave my presence without thanking him for his sacrificial service towards our country .. Salute CISF and the armed forces @official_cisf @amitshahofficial @kiren.rijiju @indianarmy.adgpi

