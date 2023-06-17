ये 'महायोद्धा' टाल सकता था हिंदुस्तान का बंटवारा, NSA डोभाल ने किया खुलासा
ये 'महायोद्धा' टाल सकता था हिंदुस्तान का बंटवारा, NSA डोभाल ने किया खुलासा

Who Is Subhash Chandra Bose: देश के राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार (NSA) अजीत डोभाल ने एसोसिएशन ऑफ चैंबर्स ऑफ कॉमर्स एंड इंडस्ट्री द्वारा आयोजित व्याख्यान नेता जी सुभाष चंद्र बोस के उस रूप के बारे में बताया जिनके बारे में बहुत कम लोग जानते हैं.

Written By  Govinda Prajapati|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

ये 'महायोद्धा' टाल सकता था हिंदुस्तान का बंटवारा, NSA डोभाल ने किया खुलासा

Bose could have avoided the partition: देश के राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार (NSA) अजीत डोभाल (Ajit Doval) ने शनिवार को कहा कि अगर बंटवारे के समय नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस होते तो भारत का विभाजन नहीं होता. डोभाल ने बताया कि पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) के संस्थापक मुहम्मद अली जिन्ना (Muhammad Ali Jinnah) ने कहा था कि वह केवल एक नेता को स्वीकार कर सकते हैं और वह सुभाष चंद्र बोस हैं. नेता जी का जिक्र करते हुए डोभाल ने कहा उनके दिमाग में यह विचार आया कि मैं आजादी के लिए लड़ूंगा लेकिन भीख नहीं मांगूंगा क्योंकि यह मेरा अधिकार है, अगर मैं भीख मांगता हूं तो यह सशर्त होगा. डोभाल का दावा है कि अगर सुभाष बोस जीवित होते तो भारत का विभाजन नहीं होता.

