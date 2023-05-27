Assam News: टीचर ने दी तालिबानी सजा! कैंची लेकर 30 बच्चों के साथ कर दिया ये काम
Assam News: टीचर ने दी तालिबानी सजा! कैंची लेकर 30 बच्चों के साथ कर दिया ये काम

Assam Viral News: असम (Assam) के एक स्कूल में स्टूडेंट्स का अनुशासन सिखाने के नाम पर जो किया गया वह लोगों के बीच चर्चा का विषय बना गया है. अभिभावकों का कहना है कि स्कूल प्रशासन ने अपनी सीमा को पार कर लिया है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

Assam News: टीचर ने दी तालिबानी सजा! कैंची लेकर 30 बच्चों के साथ कर दिया ये काम

Assam School News: असम (Assam) के माजुली (Majuli) जिले से एक हैरान करने वाला वाला मामला सामने आया है. दरअसल यहां एक स्कूल में एक टीचर को जब बच्चों का हेयर स्टाइल पसंद नहीं आया तो उसने खुद कैंची उठाई और कथित रूप से 30 बच्चों के बाल सुबह की प्रार्थना सभा में काट दिए. कहा जा रहा है कि टीचर ने ऐसा बच्चों को सबक सिखाने के लिए किया. ये मामला बीते गुरुवार का बताया जा रहा है. असम पुलिस ने बताया कि डिप्टी कमिश्नर को इस मामले की जांच करने का आदेश दिया गया है. छानबीन की जा रही है.

