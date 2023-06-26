इन दो राज्यों को आज मिलेगी वंदे भारत की सौगात, जानें रूट और स्टेशन की पूरी डिटेल
इन दो राज्यों को आज मिलेगी वंदे भारत की सौगात, जानें रूट और स्टेशन की पूरी डिटेल

Vande Bharat Express: झारखंड की राजधानी रांची और बिहार की राजधानी पटना के बीच रेल मंत्रालय 27 जून से आठ कोच वाली वंदे भारत ट्रेन का परिचालन प्रारंभ करेगा. इसकी तीसरी और अंतिम परीक्षण यात्रा रविवार को सफल रही.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 02:31 AM IST

