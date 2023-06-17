भाजपा के इस मंत्री ने अखिलेश को पढ़ाया सियासी पाठ, बोले- ट्विटर-ट्विटर खेलना बंद करें..
topStories1hindi1741175
Hindi Newsदेश

भाजपा के इस मंत्री ने अखिलेश को पढ़ाया सियासी पाठ, बोले- ट्विटर-ट्विटर खेलना बंद करें..

UP Politics: उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार के श्रम एवं सेवायोजन मंत्री अनिल राजभर ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव सोशल मीडिया से बाहर निकलकर जनता के बीच जाएं और ट्विटर-ट्विटर खेलना बंद करें.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:42 AM IST

Trending Photos

भाजपा के इस मंत्री ने अखिलेश को पढ़ाया सियासी पाठ, बोले- ट्विटर-ट्विटर खेलना बंद करें..

UP Politics: उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार के श्रम एवं सेवायोजन मंत्री अनिल राजभर ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव सोशल मीडिया से बाहर निकलकर जनता के बीच जाएं और ट्विटर-ट्विटर खेलना बंद करें.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: पोपटलाल का सपना संग हो गया शगुन, अब जल्द बजेगी शादी की शहनाई
Odisha Train Accident
ओडिशा रेल हादसे से पहले अप्रैल में रेलवे बोर्ड ने सिग्नल कर्मियों को लगाई थी फटकार
cyclone Biparjoy
उखड़ गए पेड़, गुल हो गई बिजली...महातूफान बिपरजॉय से जुड़े ये हैं बड़े अपडेट
Bharti Singh
तूफान में घूमने निकला गोला, Bharti Singh harsh और Limbachiyaa की अधर में अटकी जान