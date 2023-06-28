UCC: पी चिदंबरम ने कहा, ‘लोगों पर थोप नहीं सकते समान नागरिक संहिता, अगर ऐसा किया तो...’
UCC: पी चिदंबरम ने कहा, ‘लोगों पर थोप नहीं सकते समान नागरिक संहिता, अगर ऐसा किया तो...’

Uniform Civil Code: कांग्रेस नेता व पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदंबरम ने कहा, ‘प्रधानमंत्री ऐसा दिखाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं कि यूसीसी साधारण प्रक्रिया है. उन्हें पिछले विधि आयोग की रिपोर्ट पढ़नी चाहिए जिसमें कहा गया है कि यह इस वक्त सुसंगत नहीं है.’

Jun 28, 2023

Uniform Civil Code News:  प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की ओर से समान नागरिक संहिता (यूसीसी) की पुरजोर वकालत किए जाने के एक दिन बाद कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम ने कहा कि ‘एजेंडा आधारित बहुसंख्यक सरकार’ इसे लोगों पर थोप नहीं सकती क्योंकि इससे लोगों के बीच ‘विभाजन’ बढ़ेगा.

