UP: ये चार महिलाएं बनीं यूपी पुलिस के लिए सिरदर्द, जानिए नाम और काम
topStories1hindi1743085
Hindi Newsदेश

UP: ये चार महिलाएं बनीं यूपी पुलिस के लिए सिरदर्द, जानिए नाम और काम

 उत्तर प्रदेश (UP) में माफिया डॉन की चार पत्नियों ने पुलिस को बीते कई महिनों से छका रखा है. इन चारों को पकड़ने का पुलिस (UP Police) का हर प्रयास नाकाम साबित हो रहा है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

Trending Photos

UP: ये चार महिलाएं बनीं यूपी पुलिस के लिए सिरदर्द, जानिए नाम और काम

Shaista Parveen Zainab Fatima Afsha Ansari Payal Maheshwari: उत्तर प्रदेश (UP) में माफिया डॉन की चार पत्नियों ने पुलिस को बीते कई महिनों से छका रखा है. इन चारों को पकड़ने का पुलिस (UP Police) का हर प्रयास नाकाम साबित हो रहा है. पुलिस काफी पहले ही इन चारों को विभिन्न आपराधिक मामलों में साजिशकर्ता के रूप में नामित कर चुकी है. ऐसे में एक बार फिर से इन चार महिलाओं के नाम पूरे सूबे की सुर्खियों में हैं. चार पत्नियों की इस सूची में हाल ही में मारे गए अतीक अहमद की पत्नी शाइस्ता परवीन (51) पुलिस की सूची में मोस्ट वांटेड होने के साथ पहले नंबर पर है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
Powered by Tomorrow.io
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच
adipurush
Adipurush: एडवांस बुकिंग के टिकट कैंसिल कर रहे अब लोग, बोले- नहीं देखनी गलत रामायण