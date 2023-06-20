UP Politics: क्या फेल हो गया अखिलेश यादव का 'MY' फॉर्मूला? 2024 चुनाव के लिए अब चली ये नई चाल
UP Politics: क्या फेल हो गया अखिलेश यादव का 'MY' फॉर्मूला? 2024 चुनाव के लिए अब चली ये नई चाल

Lok Sabha Election 2024: अगले साल होने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने एक नया फॉर्मूला पेश किया है और कहा है कि इससे बीजेपी का हराया जा सकता है.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:31 AM IST

UP Politics: क्या फेल हो गया अखिलेश यादव का 'MY' फॉर्मूला? 2024 चुनाव के लिए अब चली ये नई चाल

Akhilesh Yadav Plan for 2024 Election: अगले साल होने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव (Lok Sabha Eleciton 2024) के लिए सभी राजनीतिक पार्टियों ने अभी से तैयारी शुरू कर दी है और सियासी बिसात बिछने लगी है. भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) लगातार तीसरी बार सत्ता पर कब्जा करने की कोशिश में जुटी हैं, वहीं विपक्षी दल एकजुट होकर एनडीए को सत्ता से बाहर करने के लिए प्लान बना रहे हैं. 23 जून को बिहार की राजधानी पटना में विपक्षी दलों की बड़ी बैठक होने वाली है. इससे पहले समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव (Akhilesh Yadav) ने बीजेपी को हराने के लिए एक नया फॉर्मूला पेश किया है, जबकि इससे पहले वो एमवाई (MY) फॉर्मूला के जरिए कई चुनावों में जीत दर्ज की है.

