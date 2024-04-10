Ramcharit Manas: करोड़ों की कीमत की रामचरित मानस अयोध्या राम मंदिर, भक्तों को रामनवमी का तोहफा
Golden Ramcharit Manas:  अयोध्या राम मंदिर में सोने से जड़ित रामचरित मानस को भक्तों के दर्शन के लिए रखा गया है.  यह रामलला के भक्तों को रामनवमी का तोहफा है. 

Written By  Amrish Kumar Trivedi|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Golden Ramcharitmanas

Ayodhya Ram Mandir News: अयोध्या राम मंदिर में सोने की अनोखी रामचरितमानस के भी दर्शन होंगे. गर्भगृह में इस राम चरितमानस को स्थापित किया गया है. मध्य प्रदेश कैडर के पूर्व आईएएस सुब्रमण्यम लक्ष्मीनारायणन और उनकी पत्नी सरस्वती ने राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट को भेंट की है. रामायण का वजन करीब 1.5 क्विंटल है. 

 

