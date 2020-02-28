Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi

बुंदेलखंड की धरती पर होगा पीएम मोदी का आगमन, सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट के जरिए बताया क्या है खास

पीएम मोदी शनिवार को प्रयागराज में 'सामाजिक अधिकारिता शिविर' का उद्घाटन करेंगे. वहीं चित्रकूट के भरतकूप में बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस-वे की आधारशिला रखेंगे.  

चित्रकूट: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शनिवार को प्रयागराज और चित्रकूट दौरे पर रहेंगे. इस दौरान वह प्रयागराज में 'सामाजिक अधिकारिता शिविर' का उद्घाटन करेंगे. वहीं चित्रकूट के भरतकूप में बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस वे की आधारशिला रखेंगे.

उत्तर प्रदेश दौरे से पहले प्रधानमंत्री ने उत्सुकता जताते हुए ट्वीट भी किया. पीएम मोदी ने बताया कि प्रयागराज और चित्रकूट में होने जा रहे कार्यक्रम दिव्यांगजन, बुनियादी ढांचे, किसान कल्याण के सशक्तिकरण पर केंद्रित होंगे.

सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट में पीएम मोदी ने लिखा कि प्रयागराज में कल का 'सामाजिक अधिकारिता शिविर' वरिष्ठ नागरिकों, दिव्यांग बहनों और भाइयों के लिए सबसे बड़े शिविरों में से एक होगा. जहां उन्हें सहायक उपकरण भी दिए जाएंगे. यह उनके बेहतर जीवन स्तर को सुनिश्चित करने के प्रयासों का हिस्सा है.

पीएम मोदी शनिवार को चित्रकूट में बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस-वे की आधारशिला भी रखेंगे. प्रधानमंत्री ने एक्सप्रेस-वे को बेहतर कल के लिए अगली पीढ़ी का बुनियादी ढांचा बताते हुए कहा कि एक्सप्रेस-वे युवाओं के लिए प्रगति का अग्रदूत होगा और राज्य में आने वाले डिफेंस कॉरिडोर की भी मदद करेगा.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी चित्रकूट से ही देशभर में 10,000 किसान उत्पादक संगठनों (एफपीओ) की शुरुआत करेंगे. अपने ट्वीट में पीएम मोदी ने बताया कि चित्रकूट में कल PM-KISAN की पहली वर्षगांठ मनाएंगे. जिसने पिछले एक साल में करोड़ों किसानों के जीवन को बदला है. हम सुनिश्चित करने के लिए काम कर रहे हैं कि PM-KISAN के लाभार्थियों को किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड का लाभ मिले.

