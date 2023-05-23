UPSC result 2022: पुलिस हेड कांस्टेबल का कमाल, 8वें प्रयास में पास की UPSC परीक्षा
UPSC result 2022: संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) ने मंगलवार को सिविल सेवा परीक्षा के परिणाम घोषित किए जिसमें दिल्ली पुलिस के हैड कांस्टेबल राम भजन कुमार (34) ने अपने आठवें प्रयास में 667वीं रैंक हासिल की.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:44 PM IST

UPSC result 2022: संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) ने मंगलवार को सिविल सेवा परीक्षा के परिणाम घोषित किए जिसमें दिल्ली पुलिस के हैड कांस्टेबल राम भजन कुमार (34) ने अपने आठवें प्रयास में 667वीं रैंक हासिल की. साइबर सेल पुलिस थाने में तैनात कुमार उन 933 उम्मीदवारों में से एक हैं जो इस परीक्षा में सफल हुए .

