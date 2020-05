13 से 14 मार्च के बीच मौलाना साद की मरकज़ में थे 15 हज़ार से ज्यादा लोग, 17 जगह फैलाया कोरोना संक्रमण

The crime branch of Delhi Police has made some big revelations on Maulana Saad's conspiracy to spread corona in the country. The first disclosure is that between March 13 to 14, more than 15,000 people were present in Maulana Saad's Markaz and they have spread corona infection in 17 states and union territories.