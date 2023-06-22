Stunt On Train: ऊपर से जा रही थी हाईटेंशन तार, चलती मालगाड़ी पर दो लड़कों ने किया खतरनाक स्टंट, वीडियो वायरल
Stunt On Train: ऊपर से जा रही थी हाईटेंशन तार, चलती मालगाड़ी पर दो लड़कों ने किया खतरनाक स्टंट, वीडियो वायरल

Trending News: पुलिस का कहना है कि वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है, जो देखने में एनटीपीसी प्लांट के पास का ही लग रहा है.  यह वीडियो जारचा थाना क्षेत्र के एनटीपीसी प्लांट के पास का बताया जा रहा है.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 09:23 PM IST

Stunt On Train: ऊपर से जा रही थी हाईटेंशन तार, चलती मालगाड़ी पर दो लड़कों ने किया खतरनाक स्टंट, वीडियो वायरल

Greater Noida News: अभी तक आपने कार और बाइक से स्टंट करते हुए कई वीडियो देखे होंगे. लेकिन ग्रेटर नोएडा से एक होश उड़ाने वाला वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें दो युवक ट्रेन के ऊपर खड़े हैं और अपने मसल्स दिखाते हुए स्टंटबाजी कर रहे हैं. ट्रेन के ऊपर से हाईटेंशन लाइन भी जा रही है. लेकिन, युवक जिंदगी जोखिम में डालकर स्टंट कर रहे हैं.

