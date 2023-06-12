क्या अब इस तैयारी में लगेंगे नितिन गडकरी? आनंद महिंद्रा ने किया चौंकाने वाला ट्वीट
क्या अब इस तैयारी में लगेंगे नितिन गडकरी? आनंद महिंद्रा ने किया चौंकाने वाला ट्वीट

Anand Mahindra: सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्री की कर्तव्यनिष्ठा किसी से छिपी नहीं है. केंद्र में भाजपा की सरकार आने के बाद से नितिन गडकरी की देख-रेख में भारत की जनता को कई हाईवे और एक्सप्रेसवे की सौगात मिल चुकी है.

Jun 12, 2023

क्या अब इस तैयारी में लगेंगे नितिन गडकरी? आनंद महिंद्रा ने किया चौंकाने वाला ट्वीट

Anand Mahindra: सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्री की कर्तव्यनिष्ठा किसी से छिपी नहीं है. केंद्र में भाजपा की सरकार आने के बाद से नितिन गडकरी की देख-रेख में भारत की जनता को कई हाईवे और एक्सप्रेसवे की सौगात मिल चुकी है. दिल्ली से मुंबई तक दुनिया के सबसे लंबे एक्सप्रेसवे का श्रेय भी नितिन गडकरी को ही जाता है. नितिन गडकरी के नेतृत्व में हो रहे राजमार्गों के विकास के बारे में देश के जाने-माने उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा हमेशा ट्वीट करते रहते हैं.

