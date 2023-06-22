Water Crisis: सूखी नदियां, खत्म हुआ भू-जल; बूंद-बूंद पानी को तरसे लोगों के लिए यूं मसीहा बना ये जलपुरुष!
topStories1hindi1748763
Hindi Newsदेश

Water Crisis: सूखी नदियां, खत्म हुआ भू-जल; बूंद-बूंद पानी को तरसे लोगों के लिए यूं मसीहा बना ये जलपुरुष!

Jamshedpur Water Crisis: प्यासे को पानी पिलाना बड़े पुण्य का काम होता है. भीषण गर्मी में जब देशभर से जलसंकट की खबरें आ रही है. इस बीच जमशेदपुर के जलपुरुष राजकुमार सिंह की उस मुहिम की चर्चा हो रही है, जिसके तहत वो 13 साल से अपने टैंकरों के जरिए लोगों को निशुल्क पानी मुहैया कराते आ रहे हैं.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Trending Photos

Water Crisis: सूखी नदियां, खत्म हुआ भू-जल; बूंद-बूंद पानी को तरसे लोगों के लिए यूं मसीहा बना ये जलपुरुष!

Jal Purush of Jamshedpur: झारखंड (Jharkhand) के जमशेदपुर शहर को मिनी मुंबई के नाम से जाना जाता है. खूबसूरती और सुविधाओं से लेकर हर मोर्चे में इस शहर का नाम अव्वल है. लेकिन दूसरी तरफ जमशेदपुर शहर में पानी (Water) के दो रंग देखने को मिलते हैं. दरअसल शहर के एक हिस्से में 24 घंटा पानी उपलब्ध होता है तो दूसरी ओर शहर के गैर टिस्को इलाकों में 24-24 घंटे लोग पानी के लिए जद्दोजहद करते नजर आते हैं. मानगो, बिरसानगर, बारीडी, परसुडीह, बागबेड़ा, कीताडीह, घाघीडीह समेत अन्य क्षेत्रों के लोग पूरे गर्मी के सीजन में अपना काम छोड़ हाथों में जरकन लेकर पानी की तलाश में इधर-उधर भागते फिरते हैं. ऐसे लोगों की परेशानी दूर करने के लिए शहर में जल पुरुष के नाम से मशहूर राजकुमार सिंह की नेक पहल पर लोग उन्हें दिल से दुआएं दे रहे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
The Archies
खूब पढ़ी कॉमिक्स, देखी 60s की ढेरों फिल्में, The Archies की गैंग ने ऐसे की तैयारी
Gold price
Gold Price: चांदी 1200 रुपये हुई सस्ती, गोल्ड ज्वैलरी के भी गिरे भाव, चेक करें रेट्स
Dhanush
Raanjhanaa: नमाज में वो थी पर ऐसा लगा कि दुआ हमारी कबूल हो गई; दस साल, 10 डायलॉग