Weather Alert: पश्चिम विक्षोभ ने मौसम किया सुहावना, 6 डिग्री तक गिरा तापमान; जान लें आज कैसा रहने वाला है मौसम

Aaj ka Mausam: दिल्ली- एनसीआर में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ ने मौसम को सुहावना कर रखा है. इससे तेज गर्मी से लोगों को राहत मिली है. अब मौसम विभाग ने अगले 5 दिनों का मौसम अपडेट जारी किया है, जिसे आपको जानना चाहिए. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 04:58 AM IST

Delhi Weather Forecast: पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की वजह से दिल्ली- एनसीआर में मौसम (Weather Update Today) नरम बना हुआ है. इसकी वजह से कई इलाकों में बारिश और गरज के साथ बौछारें पड़ीं. शहर के पूसा समेत 47.2 मिमी बारिश दर्ज की गई. मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अब पश्चिम विक्षोभ दिल्ली के आसपास केंद्रित हो गया है. जिसके चलते आज भी दिल्ली-एनसीआर, राजस्थान, हरियाणा और पश्चिमी यूपी समेत पश्चिम भारत के कई इलाकों में बारिश हो सकती है. हालांकि इस बारिश में तीव्रता नहीं होगी. बीच-बीच में ब्रेक के साथ महीने के अंत तक यह छिटपुट बारिश चलती रहेगी. 

