Weather Report: अगले 5 दिन कैसा रहेगा मौसम का हाल, IMD ने जारी किया लेटेस्ट अपडेट

IMD latest update: पिछले एक पखवाड़े में मौसम में काफी उतार-चढ़ाव देखने को मिले हैं. हाल ही में हुई अच्छी बारिश के चलते लोगों को गर्मी से बड़ी राहत मिली है. भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) ने अपने लेटेस्ट बुलेटिन में अगले पांच दिनों का मौसम का पूर्वानुमान जारी किया है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 10:31 PM IST

IMD latest update: पिछले एक पखवाड़े में मौसम में काफी उतार-चढ़ाव देखने को मिले हैं. हाल ही में हुई अच्छी बारिश के चलते लोगों को गर्मी से बड़ी राहत मिली है. भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) ने अपने लेटेस्ट बुलेटिन में अगले पांच दिनों का मौसम का पूर्वानुमान जारी किया है. आईएमडी ने कहा कि तीन उत्तरी राज्यों में अगले कुछ दिनों में भारी बारिश होगी. अगले पांच दिनों के दौरान देश के किसी भी क्षेत्र में "हीटवेव की स्थिति" नहीं होगी.

Tomorrow.io
